What Airlines fly in to Bologna’s Marconi Airport?

If you’re looking for a cheap flight to Bologna (or a cheap flight to Italy, for that matter), you have plenty of possibilities, as Bologna’s Marconi Airport has expanded greatly over the last ten years. This is in part because of the closer of smaller regional airports, and because Bologna is a strategic location, allowing easy access to cities like Florence, Venice, Milan and Rome.

Bologna’s Marconi Airport (Airport code BLQ), is situated just 10km outside the city centre, and is connected to the city with an airport shuttle bus (a new people-mover monorail is set to open in 2019). Bologna Airport has two terminals and a number of international airlines and destinations.

At the time of writing, the following airlines fly out of Bologna Airport:

Ryanair

Alitalia

KLM

American

LaudaMotion

British Airways

Brussels Airlines

Jetairfly

Vueling Aeroflot

Austrian Airlines

SAS

Lufthansa

Czech Airlines

Easyjet

Eurowings

TAP Portugal

Ural Airlines Air Arabia Maroc

Wizz Air

Air Dolomiti

Air France

Blue Airlines

Emirates

Ernest

Turkish Airlines

Ukraine International Airlines Aegean Airlines

Aer Lingus

Air Cairo

Air Italy

Air Moldova

Georgian Airways

Hop

Transavia

Pegasus Airlines

There are flights to/from up to 94 destinations, including Bristol, Manchester, London (Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton and Stansted) in the UK, as well as longer flights to Philadelphia (US), Zanzibar (Tanzania),Boa Vista (Capo Verde), and Dubai. Budget flights are available to a wide range of destinations in Eastern Europe, and to major European cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, Brussels and many more.

Also worth mentioning are the number of internal flights in Italy, to destinations like Catania (Sicily), Bari (Puglia), Rome (Lazio), Cagliari (Sardinia), Naples, and Crotone (Calabria).

Bologna airport has established itself as a major transport hub. It’s a great place to travel to/from, and travel into Bologna city is simple and hassle-free. There are plenty of hotels (check out our list of hotels near Bologna Airport, or 10 of the best hotels in Bologna if you’re looking for a place to stay)