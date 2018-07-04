Dundalk’s Greyhound Racing Stadium

From the TMO A Dundalk travel guide

Greyhound racing has an important history in Ireland, as one of its most loved sports; greyhound racing has its own semi-state body, the Irish Greyhound Board, and there are tracks throughout the country. Dundalk has always had an important dog racing culture, so its no surprise that its greyhound stadium is one of the most important in the country.

Greyhound racing has had its share of problems over the last couple of years, with protests from animal rights groups and an unfashionable image leading to track closures throughout the country. Dundalk’s state of the art stadium, which cost 35 million euro to develop bucks the trend closures, and is part of a revival of greyhound racing, with a greater concern for dog welfare and family entertainment.

If you’re in Dundalk, then a night out at the dogs is a must! The stadium has excellent facilities including bars and restaurants where you can watch the races while enjoying a good meal, with betting services provided at your table!

The Stadium also plays host to horse racing and major events, and is located at Dowdallshill, Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland. For a list of events and further details you can visit DundalkStadium.com