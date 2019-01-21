Choose carefully the date for your travel insurance policy

Browse through the common complaints received by the insurance regulatory bodies (like the Financial Ombudsman in the UK), and one specific one keeps popping up. A traveller who has taken out insurance for a holiday, including cancellation coverage, cancels their holiday a couple of days before departure – for valid and covered reasons. They submit their insurance claim, only to find that their claim is not considered valid as the insurance coverage starts on the day of departure.

Any decent insurance company should advise you clearly as to when your policy starts, and from what date you are insured. If part of the reason that you’re purchasing travel insurance is to protect you for trip cancellation, you should make sure that the coverage starts on an appropriate date. You should discuss this with your insurance company, and ask questions to make sure everything is clear. Do note as well, though, that questions you may ask during the purchase of the insurance can sometimes be used as evidence when disputing a claim.

The financial ombudsman detail a case where a traveller purchased insurance for a trip to Tenerife. The traveller cancelled the trip two days before, only to find that by doing so they were not covered as the insurance came into force on the day of the trip. They detail the case here: