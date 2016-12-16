Check out our Ljubljana Travel Guide

Ljubljana’s cool autonomous city space Metelkova Mesto is divided, roughtly into two separate areas – the autonomous and independent area occupied by artists with its clubs, bars, workshops and open space, and the area dedicated to official institutions like the Museum of Contemporary Art Metelkova (MSUM), making it a great neighbourhood to explore.

The MSUM which is Ljubljana’s second Modern Art Museum, was originally established in 1995, to act in part as an extra exhibit space for the main Modern Art Museum (located at Tomšičeva Street ), and to play a role in the development of the new museum district in Metelkova. The MSUM was officially opened in 2011 after extensive rennovation to the Metelkova museum district (by the Ljubljana architectural firm Groleger Arhitekti).

The museum displays pieces from the important and influential Arteast 2000+ collection, which was originally an important exhibition curated by Zdenka Badovinac with consultation from Viktor Misiano, Piotr Piotrowski (FORMER WEST research advisor), Harald Szeemann, and Igor Zabel, intending to be a dialogue between works by key Western and Eastern European avant-garde artists.

The MSUM also plays host to various temporary exhibitions interactive art projects and art installations. It also houses the MG+MSUM library, a large specialised library with more than 69,000 titles intended for students, researchers and experts that study the art of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Museum of Contemporary Art Metelkova Opening Hours

The MSUM is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.00am through to 6.00pm.

It is closed on Mondays and on the 1st of January, the 1st of November (dan mrtvih), and the 25th of December.

MSUM Admission Prices and Tours

Entrance to the MSUM currently costs (always check the official site here)

Adults: € 5.00

Students, seniors: € 2.50

Groups (adults) [1]: € 3.50

Groups (students, seniors) [1]: € 2.00

Families: € 8.00

You can get a good combined ticket covering both the MSUM and the Moderna Galerija Museum of Modern Art for:

Adults: € 7.50

Families: € 12.00

Both Museums are free on the first sunday of each month, and for special groups including pre-school age children, the unemployed, and physically challenged visitors. Check in advance with the museum.

Guided Tours

You can get a guided tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art Metelkova for about €1. These must be organised, though, in advance (currently at least five working days in advance of your visit) with the museum