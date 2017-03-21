Trieste’s Piazza Unità d’Italia

Check out our Trieste Travel Guide

If you’re just going to see one place in Trieste, it’s got to be the amazing Piazza dell’Unità d’Italia (formerly know as both Piazza San Pietro and Piazza Grande (as well as Piazza Francesco Giuseppe during the latter part of the city’s Austrian rule).

The piazza, often described as Trieste’s Salotto or living room – despite the fact that it’s over 12,000m2 – is bordered, dramatically, by the sea on its Western Side and i

s often cited as Europe’s largest sea bordered piazza (a curious niche category, by any standards).

The Piazza gives a flavour of Trieste’s former glory days, when it was one of the favoured cities of the Austro-Hungarian empire, and the piazza was a gathering place for merchants, bankers, businessmen, journalists and more.

The History of Piazza Unita d’Italia

The Piazza has long been known, locally, as Piazza Grande (the big square) – luckily enough given that, like many Italian Piazzas, it has changed its name a number of times.

The oldest name for the square was Piazza San Pietro, taking its name from the Church of San Pietro that existed around the 14th Century. Later it would officially be called Piazza Grande, and then – not particularly popularly – Piazza Francesco Giuseppe. After the defeat of the Austro-Hungarian empire in the First World War, and Trieste’s integration into Italy, the piazza became known as Piazza dell’Unità for the first time. Because Trieste has for much of its history had a mixed population of Italians and Slovenes (as well as many other nationalities), the Piazza is often referred to locally in Slovene as

It was after the second world war, and the final return of Trieste to Italian territory that the main square was renamed grandly Piazza dell’Unità d’Italia.

Piazza Unità d’Italia’s main attractions

there are a number of buidings and points of interest to check out in the Piazza including:

The Palazzo della Luogotenenza austriaca

The Palazzo Modello

The Palazzo Municipio and its bell tower

The Lloyd Triestino Palazzo

The Palazzo Stratti

Mazzoleni’s fountain of the four continents

The Statue of Charles VI

Snapshots from Piazza Unità d’Italia’s History

The Piazza has been the scene of a number of important moments on the wider stage of Italian/European history.

The funeral procession of Archduke Ferdinand and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Hohenberg

After the assasination of Archduke Ferdinand in Sarajevo, along with his wife, the bodies were transported by sea to the Austro-Hungarian’s principal port, Trieste. The Coffins were brought ashore in the Piazza, where they were greeted by crowds before being transported by train to Vienna. A key moment as Europe tottered into the Great War.

After the assasination of Archduke Ferdinand in Sarajevo, along with his wife, the bodies were transported by sea to the Austro-Hungarian’s principal port, Trieste. The Coffins were brought ashore in the Piazza, where they were greeted by crowds before being transported by train to Vienna. A key moment as Europe tottered into the Great War. Mussolini’s promulgation of the racial laws in 1938

Another sad and defining moment in European history was when Mussolini announced, from a massive platform in Trieste’s main Piazza, the introduction of Italy’s racial laws in 1938. There is a small, slightly embarassed plaque in the Piazza now commemorating this shameful moment in Italy’s history.

Another sad and defining moment in European history was when Mussolini announced, from a massive platform in Trieste’s main Piazza, the introduction of Italy’s racial laws in 1938. There is a small, slightly embarassed plaque in the Piazza now commemorating this shameful moment in Italy’s history.

Triva and points of Interest about Trieste’s Piazza Unità d’Italia