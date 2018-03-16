From the TMO Bologna City Guide

Bologna, the capital city of the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy is best known or famous for a number of things. While in America Bologna has become synonymous with Baloney, or a cheap sausage meat, only distantly related to Mortadella – a prized and relatively expensive sausage produced around Bologna, in reality this beautiful Medieval city with Etruscan, Celtic and Roman roots is world famous for much more.

We’ve come up with a quick guide of some of the things that Bologna is most famous for

Bologna is known as La Dotta in Italian, or ‘the learned’ because it is home to one of the World’s oldest and most important Universities. The University of Bologna was founded in 1088 and lays claim to being the oldest University in continuous operation in the World. The University is spread throughout the city, with a concentration of faculties and student life in the Via Zamboni area.

Bologna is also known as La Rossa or ‘the red’. This is in part because of the red brick colours that dominate the medieval city centre, but just as importantly because it is a staunchly left-wing city. Its city council has long been run by the main left-wing parties and it has regularly been cited as a vibrant example of where socialism and capitalism can co-exist to the benefit of the whole community.

Bologna is also famous as La Grassa or ‘the fat’. This is because it’s the widely recognised culinary capital of Italy, and here pork and meat rule the day. The city is famous for its aforementioned Mortadella, its famous Ragu meat sauce, and its tortellini.

Bologna is rightly famous for its two magnificent towers, the Garisenda and Asinelli towers, which dominate the skyline. In the middle ages the city had up to a hundred towers, as rich families competed to have the largest and most secure dwellings.

Bologna is the burial place of Saint Dominic, the founder of the Dominican Order. He is buried in the Basilica di San Domenico, in a special tomb designed by Niccolo dell’Arca

Bologna was home to Guglielmo Marconi, one of the early inventors of radio

The city is primarily famous for these elements, but interestingly studies undertaken by the Bolognese tourist authority show that the majority of tourists visiting the city from 2012 onwards have little or no idea as to what the city is famous for, and enjoy it nonetheless (or perhaps even more, finding that this charming city is theirs to discover).

The city is also associated with Romano Prodi (ex prime minister of Italy, and ex president of the European Commission), Lucio Dalla (the celebrated singer-songwriter), and Gianni Morandi (Italian singer and entertainer) amongst others.

Obviously there’s much more to the city than just the above – as you’ll find with our travel guide. The city is also famous for its porticoes, its love affair with cinema, and of course its iconic towers and the church of San Luca.

In modern times the city is tragically linked with the Bologna Train Station bombing. On the 2nd of August 1980, a bomb exploded in the packed waiting room of Bologna Train station, killing 85 people and wounding more than 200. It was one of Europe’s worst terrorist attacks, and is commemorated every year in the city. A group of right-wing terrorists were prosecuted and jailed for the attack.

Bologna is also famous as the home of Ducati motorbikes. The world-famous firm has its headquarters in the suburb of Borgo Panigale, where tourists can visit the factory. Also of interest to motor enthusiasts are the nearby headquarters of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Emilia-Romagna, of which Bologna is the provincial capital, is world famous for luxury cars and motorbikes, to the point where there is a specially designed motor valley tour available to tourists visiting.

Bologna is above all else famous nowadays as a thriving centre for business and culture, and as a major transport hub connecting Northern, Central and Southern Italy. It’s the perfect place to start a visit to Italy.