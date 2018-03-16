Bologna, the capital city of the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy is best known or famous for a number of things. While in America Bologna has become synonymous with Baloney, or a cheap sausage meat, only distantly related to Mortadella – a prized and relatively expensive sausage produced around Bologna, in reality this beautiful Medieval city with Etruscan, Celtic and Roman roots is world famous for much more.
We’ve come up with a quick guide of some of the things that Bologna is most famous for
The city is primarily famous for these elements, but interestingly studies undertaken by the Bolognese tourist authority show that the majority of tourists visiting the city from 2012 onwards have little or no idea as to what the city is famous for, and enjoy it nonetheless (or perhaps even more, finding that this charming city is theirs to discover).
The city is also associated with Romano Prodi (ex prime minister of Italy, and ex president of the European Commission), Lucio Dalla (the celebrated singer-songwriter), and Gianni Morandi (Italian singer and entertainer) amongst others.
Obviously there’s much more to the city than just the above – as you’ll find with our travel guide. The city is also famous for its porticoes, its love affair with cinema, and of course its iconic towers and the church of San Luca.
In modern times the city is tragically linked with the Bologna Train Station bombing. On the 2nd of August 1980, a bomb exploded in the packed waiting room of Bologna Train station, killing 85 people and wounding more than 200. It was one of Europe’s worst terrorist attacks, and is commemorated every year in the city. A group of right-wing terrorists were prosecuted and jailed for the attack.
Bologna is also famous as the home of Ducati motorbikes. The world-famous firm has its headquarters in the suburb of Borgo Panigale, where tourists can visit the factory. Also of interest to motor enthusiasts are the nearby headquarters of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Emilia-Romagna, of which Bologna is the provincial capital, is world famous for luxury cars and motorbikes, to the point where there is a specially designed motor valley tour available to tourists visiting.
Bologna is above all else famous nowadays as a thriving centre for business and culture, and as a major transport hub connecting Northern, Central and Southern Italy. It’s the perfect place to start a visit to Italy.